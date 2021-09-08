7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico’s southwest coast

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico’s southwest state of Guerrero late Tuesday, according to the National Seismological Service of Mexico.

Power outages have been reported, while no significant damage has been reported so far in the nation’s capital.

Mexico City has been historically affected by earthquakes. In 2017, an earthquake of the same magnitude struck, resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Mexicans and tremendous structural damage in the capital, with many people injured and trapped underneath the rubble.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said no deaths or significant damage have been reported in the state of Guerrero or in adjacent states.

“Fortunately, there is no serious damage. I also spoke with the head of Government of Mexico City...and she reports the same. Fortunately, so far, we do not have any information on loss of human life,” Lopez Obrador said in a message published on his social media account.

The secretary of Navy said no tsunami is expected as a result of the earthquake.

As of 22.00 hours CST, there have been many aftershocks, with the strongest having a 5.2 magnitude.

AA