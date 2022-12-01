Apple never considered removing Twitter app, Musk says after meeting Tim Cook

Twitter owner Elon Musk said Wednesday that he had a “good conversation” with Apple CEO Tim Cook, noting they resolved a misunderstanding about Twitter possibly being pulled from the App Store.

Sharing a video of a reflecting pool at the center of Apple Park in Cupertino, California, Musk thanked Cook for taking him around Apple’s “beautiful” headquarters.

“Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store,” Musk tweeted.

“Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” he wrote.

The billionaire alleged on Monday that Apple had threatened to remove the Twitter app from the App Store as part of its app review moderation process.

Musk did not offer any evidence to substantiate his claim, which he made in a series of tweets assailing the tech giant, including for allegedly drawing down its advertising on Twitter.

"Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why," he tweeted just an hour after claiming that the company "has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?"

"What’s going on here @tim_cook?" he added.

Apple has yet to publicly respond to Musk's allegations.

Musk's ownership of Twitter, now rounding out its first month, has been marked by widespread chaos at the company as he seeks to make the service profitable by instituting mass layoffs and attempting to institute policies that have been met with widespread internal opposition on the platform, leading to additional staff losses, or which have been quickly rolled back.