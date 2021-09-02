At least 14 dead in New York, New Jersey after Ida hits US northeast

At least 14 people are reportedly dead Thursday in New York and New Jersey after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through the northeast US.

Heavy rain swept away vehicles and flooding submerged subways and flights were grounded, according to multiple reports.

New York City’s transit system has been affected by flooding on Wednesday, causing disruption.

According to the New York Police Department, at least eight people were killed in New York City. Fatalities include four women, three men and a 2-year-old boy.

"Our hearts ache for the lives lost in last night’s storm. Please keep them and their loved ones in your thoughts today. They were our fellow New Yorkers and to their families, your city will be their (sic) for you in the days ahead," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Twitter.

In addition, five people were found dead Thursday at an apartment complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey as a result of flooding. Another person was pulled from a submerged vehicle that was caught in floodwaters near the Passaic River in New Jersey, according to NBC News.

Late Wednesday, de Blasio declared a state of emergency after Ida caused heavy flooding in the region, saying the city was "enduring a historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads."

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a devastating Category 4 hurricane, bringing with it mass flooding and damage that devastated wide swathes of the state.

Damages are expected to cost tens of billions of dollars.

US President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans on Friday "to survey storm damage from Hurricane Ida and meet with State and local leaders from impacted communities," the White House announced in a statement.

AA