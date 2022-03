At least five people were killed in floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro state, according to local media on Tuesday.

During the deadly floods and landslides in the Petropolis city, four people went missing, according to the National Civil Defense, the country's related authority.

Search and rescue efforts are underway to find four people, it added.

Floods killed at least 233 people in Rio de Janeiro last month.