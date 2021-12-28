At least 7 killed when bus falls off cliff in Colombia

At least seven people were killed and over 20 injured when a bus fell off a cliff in Colombia, local news outlets reported on Monday.

The passenger bus, which was en route from the capital Bogota to the country's second-largest city Medellin, fell into a ravine in the northwestern municipality of San Luis, killing the driver and at least six others, the reports added.

Some eight of the injured, who were placed under medical treatment at hospitals in the region, were reported to be in critical condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident.