Belarus tells UN it will allow Ukrainian grain to transit its territory

Belarus will allow, "without preconditions," Ukrainian grain to transit its territory for export to global markets, a top Belarusian diplomat told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Yury Ambrazevich told Guterres "that Belarus will accept, without preconditions, the transit of Ukrainian grains through its territory for export from Lithuanian harbors," Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Deputy Foreign Minister reiterated the requests from his government to be able export its own fertilizer products, which are currently subject to sanctions," added Dujarric.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has aided the Kremlin in its ongoing offensive against Ukraine, which has decimated large swathes of the country and led to mass deaths and displacement. The land-locked eastern European country sits to the north of Ukraine.

A landmark deal this summer brokered with Türkiye's and the UN's assistance allowed for the resumption of grain exports through Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which helped alleviate a global food crisis that had sent prices of agricultural goods soaring worldwide. Tens of millions of tons of grain have since departed Ukraine's ports after having been halted for months following Russia's war.

Last month, days before the scheduled expiration of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the grain deal signed in Istanbul in July by Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine, was extended for another 120 days, beginning Nov. 19.