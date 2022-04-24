Biden accepts invitation to visit Israel in coming months: White House

US President Joe Biden plans to visit Israel in the coming months, according to a White House statement on Sunday.

Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett discussed over the phone "shared regional and global security challenges" as well as "threats posed by Iran and its proxies," said the statement.

It said the two leaders stressed "the strong personal bond they have developed" since Bennett's visit to Washington last summer.

"The President welcomed the visit to Washington this week by the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor. The President also accepted an invitation to visit Israel in the coming months," said the statement.

The leaders also discussed the tensions between Israel and Palestine and highlighted efforts to ensure a peaceful conclusion to the holy season of Ramadan.

"He affirmed his unwavering support for Israel and its defense needs, and welcomed the historic $1 billion allocation to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system," the statement added.