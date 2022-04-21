Biden announces new $800M military aid package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a second $800 million military aid package for Ukraine in as many weeks as Kyiv's forces brace for a looming Russian offensive.

The package, announced after Biden had a closed-door meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the White House, includes weaponry the US said will be integral in defending against Russia's assault on eastern Ukraine.

Dozens of Howitzer artillery weapons, 144,000 rounds of associated ammunition, and tactical drones are part of the package. It will complement the thousands of anti-armor and anti-air munitions already sent to bolster Ukraine's stocks.

The international arming effort includes 10 anti-tank weapons for every Russian tank currently in Ukraine from the US alone, Biden said, maintaining Washington will continue to share "significant, timely" intelligence with Kyiv.

The direct US aid and efforts to facilitate international military shipments "is a significant reason why Ukraine is able to stop Russia from taking over their country thus far."

The president further announced a ban on Russian ships from docking in US ports

"That means no ship, no ship that sails under the Russian flag or that is owned or operated by Russian interests will be allowed to dock in the United States port or access our shores. None," he said. " It's yet another critical step we're taking in concert with our partners."