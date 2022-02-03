Biden announces US military forces kill Daesh/ISIS leader in Syria raid

The so-called leader of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group was killed in an operation by US military forces on Wednesday night, the American president said on Thursday.

In a written statement, Joe Biden announced the counterterrorism operation in northwestern Syria "to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place."

Saying that the US Armed Forces have "taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi -- the leader of ISIS," Biden further noted that all US forces safely returned from the operation.

"I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning," he added.

Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was named the new leader of Daesh/ISIS in 2019 after the US killing of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi earlier that year.