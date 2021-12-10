Biden asks for 'other options' if talks fail on Iran's nuclear program

The White House said Thursday that President Joe Biden asked for 'other options' from his team if talks fail concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

"The President has asked his team to be prepared in the event that diplomacy fails and we must turn to other options and that requires preparations," spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a news conference.

Psaki reiterated that the only path out of sanctions is through nuclear compliance.

"If diplomacy cannot get on track soon, and if Iran's nuclear program continues to accelerate, then we will have no choice but to take additional measures to further restrict Iran revenue producing sectors," she said.

Iran and world powers kicked off talks in Vienna on Nov. 29 in a last-ditch attempt to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany and the EU.

Under the agreement, Tehran has committed to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes and in return, world powers agreed to drop economic sanctions against Iran.

But in 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from the agreement and re-imposed tough sanctions, prompting Tehran to stop complying.

Tehran and Washington continue to maintain their tough positions. While Iran wants the removal of all US sanctions and guarantees given by Washington not to again abandon the agreement, the US is calling for Iran to comply with commitments.