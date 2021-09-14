Biden to address UN General Assembly in person

US President Joe Biden will speak live at the UN General Assembly in New York next week, the White House said Monday.

The White House said Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in his first speech at the annual diplomatic gathering since assuming office.

It said additional details will follow.

The 76th session of the General Assembly will open on Sept. 14, and the first day of the high-level General Debate will take place on Sept. 21 and run through Sept. 27.

More than 130 state and government leaders are expected to attend this year's session.

AA