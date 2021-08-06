Canada’s Quebec province to introduce vaccine passport system

Canada’s Quebec province will introduce a vaccine passport system to counter an ongoing fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, the state premier said on Thursday.

Premier Francois Legault said vaccinated people will need the document to access non-essential services such as gyms and restaurants.

The measure will “allow people who made the effort to be vaccinated to return to a normal life,” he added.

Warning that infections are expected to climb in Quebec over coming weeks, the premier said the system will help authorities avoid widespread lockdowns in the province.

