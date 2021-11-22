Car drives into parade in US state of Wisconsin, more than 20 injured

A red sports utility vehicle ploughed into the crowd at a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin on Sunday, leaving more than 20 people injured and "some fatalities," police said.

Eleven adults and 12 children were taken to six area hospitals.

"We will not be releasing information on fatalities at this time while we are working on notifying the family members of the deceased," Police Chief Dan Thompson told a press conference.

The incident occurred around 4.39 p.m. local time in Waukesha city. Footage on social media showed people panicking and some were seen lying on the ground.

A person of interest is in custody.

Thompson said a police officer fired at the suspect's vehicle to stop it and added that no bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge.

"We're no longer looking for the suspect vehicle," said Thompson. "The scene is safe and secure."

Speaking at the news conference, Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly called the incident a "horrible and senseless tragedy.”

"Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I'm deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache" he said.

"My heart goes out to all those affected by the senseless act. My heart goes out to those injured as well as to their families.”

Güncelleme Tarihi: 22 Kasım 2021, 09:42