Death toll rises to 50 in Venezuela landslides

The death toll from landslides and floods in northcentral Venezuela has risen to 50, according to local media.

“So far we officially have 50 people who unfortunately lost their lives and have been handed over to their relatives,” Interior and Justice Minister Remigio Ceballos told the multi-state television channel TeleSur on Thursday.

The El Pato River, located 64 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of the capital Caracas, became flooded, burst its banks, and swept away several homes and shops in the Las Tejerias city of Aragua state.

Earlier, President Nicolos Maduro had said the death toll could reach 100.

Parts of Venezuela have been receiving above-normal rainfall due to the La Nina weather event.

In the past two weeks, 42 people in the country have lost their lives due to the heavy rains and disasters caused by them.

Maduro also declared three days of national mourning in solidarity with those affected by the disaster.