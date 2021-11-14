Ecuador prison clash kills at least 68 prisoners

At least 68 prisoners were killed and 12 others injured in prison violence in Ecuador on Saturday.

According to local media, riots and clashes broke out at the Litoral Penitentiary in the city of Guayaquil. Gunshots and explosions continue to be heard from the prison.

A large number of soldiers and police were assigned to control the incidents in the prison.

The authorities will reportedly hold a news conference regarding the events during the day.

Local media said the conflict emerged due to leadership struggle between gangs and prison conditions.

Speaking at a news conference on Sept. 31, President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency in all prisons in the country for 60 days.

Prison violence in Ecuador

Incidents between gangs sometimes result in riots in Ecuador’s prisons, where there are nearly 38,000 detainees.

Some 80 prisoners died in the riots that erupted simultaneously in three cities in the country on Feb. 24.

Also, 21 people were killed and 35 others were injured in a clash among prisoners in two different prisons on July 23, while 118 prisoners died and 80 were injured in violence between gangs in prisons on Sept. 29.