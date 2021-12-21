Electoral authority in Honduras confirms winner of presidential election

Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro was officially declared the winner of the Nov. 28 presidential elections in Honduras.

Kelvin Aguirre, the head of the National Electoral Council, announced on the radio that Castro's term will begin on Jan. 27, 2022, and end on Jan. 27, 2026.

Castro, the candidate of the Liberty and Refoundation Party, had 51.12% of the votes, well ahead of conservative ruling party contender Nasry Asfura’s 36.93%, Aguirre said.

Over 3.58 million citizens, 68.58% of the voters, participated in the elections, he noted.

Castro will become the first woman to lead Honduras.

Victory for Castro will bring the left to power in Honduras for the first time since 2009 when her husband Manuel Zelaya was ousted in a coup.