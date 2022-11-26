Kanye West says he is running for US president in 2024

American rapper Kanye West has announced his plan to run for president again in 2024 elections.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, said in a video posted on Twitter late Thursday that he discussed his intent with former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

The meeting took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The rapper said he asked the former president to be his running mate to become vice president but added that Trump told him to not run and that he would lose.

"I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard," West said in video.

The rapper also ran for the president's office in 2020 elections.

According to multiple reports, West, who ran as independent at the race, garnered some 60,000 votes across 12 states.

At the time, he said he would eye for the 2024 race, tweeting a photo of him in front of a state map of the US with the caption, "KANYE 2024."

Trump, 45th president of the US, announced his bid for president again on Nov. 15.

Güncelleme Tarihi: 26 Kasım 2022, 18:44