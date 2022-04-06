'Like the good old days': Biden says as Obama returns to White House

US President Joe Biden waxed poetic as he welcomed his former boss, Barack Obama, to the White House for the first time Tuesday to celebrate the 12th anniversary of Obama's universal health care law.

"Mr. President, welcome back to the White House, man; feels like the good old days," Biden told Obama. "Being here with you brings back so many good memories."

Biden served as Obama’s vice president from 2009 to 2017, and Obama began his remarks with a joke, addressing Biden as "vice president" as the packed East Room erupted in laughter.

Smiling and laughing, Obama approached Biden for a quick hug and back pat before returning to the podium, saying "that was all set up."

"It is good to be back in the White House. It's been a while," said Obama. "I confess I heard some changes have been made by the current president since I was last here. Apparently, Secret Service agents have to wear aviator sunglasses now. The Navy Mess has been replaced by a Baskin-Robbins. And there's a cat running around."

"I guarantee you Bo and Sunny would have been very unhappy about it," Obama said, referring to his dogs.

Obama and Biden were announcing additional measures the White House is taking to strengthen Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA), including a fix to what is known as the "family glitch."

Biden signed an executive order that the White House estimates will ensure an additional 200,000 people will be able to receive insurance under the act.

"Many families would be able to save hundreds of dollars a month thanks to lower premiums. This proposed rule would amount to the most significant administrative action to improve implementation of the ACA since its enactment," the White House said in a statement.