A magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolted Nicaragua on early Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 78 kilometers (48.5 miles) off the coast of Jiquilillo, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake originated at a depth of 30.7 kilometers (19 miles), said the USGS.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was felt by many people in the area of the epicenter area.

So far, no loss of lives or property damage have been reported.

