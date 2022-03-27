Mexico denies US allegations on presence of Russian spy network

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday there is no evidence of espionage by any Russian network in Mexico.

The comments made by the president stem from the recent allegations posed by US General Glen VanHerck, who, during a Thursday's hearing in front of the US Senate, claimed Russia had its largest espionage base in Mexican territory.

In his daily press conferences, Lopez Obrador addressed VanHerck's comments, saying that while he respected the general's concerns, Mexico is a free and independent country.

"We are not going to question anything. We are respectful of the free expression of ideas. Mexico is a free, independent and sovereign country. Mexico is not a colony of any foreign country. We are not a colony of Russia, China, or the United States," said Lopez Obrador.

Furthermore, Lopez Obrador said Mexico welcomes all foreign legal activity, stating that any ill practices would be punishable by law, recalling that Mexico's foreign policy will always be based on non-intervention.

"We don't go to Moscow to spy on anyone; we don't go to Beijing to spy on what they are doing in China; we don't go to Washington or Los Angeles. We do not get involved," he added.

US Ambassador in Mexico Ken Salazar had previously lamented Mexico's neutrality regarding the Ukraine-Russian conflict, urging the Mexican government to align in solidarity with the US.

The US diplomat's concerns were made clear after Mexican lawmakers issued the Mexico-Russia Friendship Group, where Salazar said Mexico should show "solidarity with Ukraine and be against Russia."

"Between Mexico and the United States, there can be no differences. We have to do the same as the countries did at the time of the Second World War," said the ambassador.

Russia began its war on Feb. 24. It has been met with international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 1,081 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,707 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.7 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, with over 6.5 million more displaced inside the country, according to the UN refugee agency.