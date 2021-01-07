More US officials mull resigning after Capitol chaos

Several White House officials have stepped down, while more were considering resigning after supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday.

Trump's National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Deputy Chief Of Staff Chris Liddell were considering resigning, according to media reports.

Earlier, Matt Pottinger, White House deputy national security advisor; Stephanie Grisham, chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump; Sarah Matthews, White House deputy press secretary; and Rickie Niceta, White House social secretary submitted their resignations.

On Wednesday, supporters of Trump protesting Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential win clashed with police and breached the Capitol building, making their way to the Senate floor.

At least four people including one woman shot by Capitol Police.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at the request of the US National Guard he is deploying 1,000 members of the New York National Guard to Washington, D.C. for up to 2 weeks.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have unanimously condemned the assault on the Capitol by the people and called the riots a ‘coup, despicable act of terrorism and national embarrassment in separate tweets and statements.

Trump, his political allies and millions of Republican citizens have for months claimed that the Nov. 3 election was rigged.

AA