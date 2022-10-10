New York Muslim police officers society sends relief goods to flood-hit Pakistan

The New York Police Department’s Muslim Officers Society sent their first shipment of relief goods to flood-hit Pakistan on Sunday.

The clothes and cleaning materials collected by the members of the society for people affected by the floods that hit Pakistan in August were dispatched to the country from John F. Kennedy International Airport with the sponsorship of Turkish Airlines Cargo.

Speaking following the delivery of relief goods to Turkish Airlines Cargo at the airport, Adeel Rana, the head of the NYPD Muslim Officers Society, said millions of people's homes were under water in the flood disaster in Pakistan and they needed all kinds of help, adding they would continue to send aid from New York after the first cargo.

Rana also thanked Türkiye's Consul General Reyhan Ozgur and Turkish Airlines, which mediated the free delivery of the aid cargo to Pakistan.

The society’s vice chairman, Ali Hammutoglu, said they established delivery centers at three different points in New York and much more aid materials were collected in a short time than they expected.

For the next cargo, 20 tons of medical supplies to be used in first aid activities will be sent to the disaster victims in Pakistan, he added.