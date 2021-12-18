New York sees highest single-day coronavirus cases in pandemic history

The US state of New York saw its highest single-day total of coronavirus cases Friday since the pandemic began, according to Governor Kathy Hochul.

The state reported 21,027 positive cases in 263,536 test results, with a positive ratio of 7.98%, Hochul said on Twitter.

There were 3,839 hospitalizations and 60 deaths reported.

"We can’t -- and we won't -- go back to where we were 21 months ago," she wrote. "We have the tools to fight this virus. Wear a mask. Get vaccinated. If you’ve fully vaccinated, get your booster as soon as you can."

Hochul said in a statement that the winter surge cases is "a reminder that the pandemic is not over yet" and people need to take extra care to keep themselves and each other safe.

While officials are urging Americans to get vaccinated and have booster shots, the new omicron variant had a share of 13.1% of total cases in the state of New York and neighboring New Jersey last week, according to the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.