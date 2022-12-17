Next security package for Ukraine is coming, says US

The next US security assistance package for Ukraine is coming and will likely include more air defense capabilities, the White House said on Friday.

“We are going to remain undeterred in helping Ukraine defend itself against these air assaults,” John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman, told reporters.

The first tranche of $53 million worth of energy-related equipment and technical support for Ukraine has also arrived, he said.

The package includes “the kinds of equipment that they need to make emergency repairs,” said Kirby.

“There will be more coming in weeks,” he added.

While Ukrainian officials are warning of a fresh Russian assault as soon as January, Kirby said the US is not seeing any indications of “an imminent move on Kyiv,” but will continue to closely monitor the situation.