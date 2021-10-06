Police responding to Texas school shooting, multiple casualties reported

Police are responding Wednesday to a shooting at a school in the state of Texas with media reports indicating there are multiple casualties at Timberview High School.

Police in Arlington said they "are doing a methodical search and working closely" with local and federal authorities in the wake of the shooting. The Dallas branch of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also confirmed that it is on the scene

A reporter in Los Angeles posted video to Twitter that she said was sent to her by her daughter at the school that depicts students in a classroom frantically reacting as what sounds like gunshots that can be heard in the background.

The reporter, Nerissa Knight, said police have confirmed there is an active shooter situation at the high school.

It is unclear whether the shooting is ongoing or has ceased.

