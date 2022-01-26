Qatari emir to meet US president next week: White House

US President Biden will host Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday at the White House.

"The visit provides an opportunity for the President and Amir to consult on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest, including promoting security and prosperity in the Gulf and broader Middle East region, ensuring the stability of global energy supplies, supporting the people of Afghanistan, and strengthening commercial and investment cooperation between our countries," the White House said in a statement.

During the meeting, Biden will thank the Qatari emir for Doha's efforts to ensure the safe transit from Afghanistan of US citizens, lawful permanent residents and Afghan partners.

"The President looks forward to this important visit and affirming the strong partnership between the United States and Qatar," the statement added.