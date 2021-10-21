Trump announces new social media platform to bypass big tech 'tyranny'

Still banned by Twitter and Facebook due to violating their rules, former US President Donald Trump has announced a new signature social media platform to, in his words, "stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech."

The new platform, named TRUTH Social, will begin to invite guests for a beta launch next month, said a statement by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) late Wednesday.

The network is expected to be rolled out to all users in the first quarter of 2022, it added.

"TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all,” said Trump. “I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech."

Trump was taken off Twitter and Facebook during and just after the violent attack on the US Capitol this Jan. 6, due to, according to Twitter, “the risk of further incitement of violence."

As president, Trump was frequently criticized for using social media platforms to spread falsehoods and give a green light to racist and violent attacks.

