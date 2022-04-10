Trump endorses Dr Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Former US President Donald Trump endorsed celebrity cardiac surgeon Mehmet Oz’s candidacy Saturday for the American Senate.

"This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country. The Great commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump said in a statement.

“I believe that Mehmet Oz will be the one most able to win the General Election against a Radical Left Democrat looking to do unthinkable harm to our Country,” he said.

Oz announced Nov. 30 that he is running for Senate in the state of Pennsylvania as a Republican.