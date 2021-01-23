Trump impeachment trial to commence week of Feb. 8

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Friday that the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump's will begin the week of Feb. 8.

During a speech in the Senate, the New York Democrat said House of Representatives managers will read the article of impeachment, "incitement of insurrection," next Monday.

"Both the House managers and the defense will have a period of time to draft their legal briefs just as they did in previous trials," said Schumer. "Once the briefs are drafted, the presentation by the parties will commence the week of February 8th."

Trump is accused of inciting a violent Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol building, which Schumer said "was a day none of us will ever forget."

"We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us," he said.

Schumer's remarks were made hours after he said the article of impeachment will go to the Senate where a "full" and "fair" trial will be conducted.

"But make no mistake, there will be a trial, and when that trial ends, senators will have to decide if they believe Donald John Trump incited the insurrection against the United States," said Schumer.

The violence at the building that includes House and Senate offices, left at least five people dead and dozens injured.

Trump is the first US president to be impeached twice after the House voted Jan. 13 to impeach him for his alleged role in inciting the insurrection with the riots.

