Trump to hold Iran responsible if any American killed

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US will hold Iran responsible if any American citizen is killed, days after the US mission in the Iraqi capital came under attack.

"Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN. Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq," Trump said in a post on Twitter, which included a photo of the rockets.

The rocket attack targeted the US embassy in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone. Three rockets landed in the zone, with one hitting a residential area near the embassy, while the embassy's air defense system intercepted and destroyed the other two.

"Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump tweeted.

The Green Zone, which hosts Iraqi government buildings and many foreign embassies, has regularly come under attack since the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in January.

Washington blames Iran-backed Shia militias for rocket attacks on foreign diplomatic missions and US and foreign forces in Iraq.

AA