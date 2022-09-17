Turkish president in US for UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in New York on Saturday after attending a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Erdogan will address the General Debate of the 77th UN General Assembly session on Sept. 20, which will run through Sept. 26.

The session will be held under the theme, A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.

Besides, Erdogan will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

The Turkish president is also expected to receive representatives of US-based Turkish non-governmental organizations and Jewish groups, and attend an event organized by the Türkiye-US Business Council.