UK, France, Germany urge UN to probe allegations into Russia's use of Iranian drones

The UK, Germany and France called on the United Nations to send a team to Ukraine to investigate the remnants of drones, which Ukraine and the West claim are Iranian-made.

"We would welcome an investigation by the UN Secretariat team responsible for monitoring the implementation of UNSCR 2231 and stand ready to support the work of the Secretariat in conducting its technical and impartial investigation," said the ambassadors of the three European nations in a letter sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, which was seen by Anadolu Agency.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric confirmed receipt of the letter and said that "We will analyze any information brought to our attention by member states".

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said earlier that Moscow will reassess its cooperation with the UN chief if he sends experts to Ukraine to inspect recovered drones which Ukraine and the West say are Iranian-made.

Ukraine accused Iran and Russia of violating UN sanctions over Moscow's receiving shipments of Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones after Kyiv was hit by a series of deadly strikes.

Ukraine's ambassador to the UN said Iran has transferred prohibited items to Russia since Jan. 16, 2016 in a letter sent to the UN Security Council.

"Specifically, in late August 2022, Mohajer- and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were transferred from Iran to Russia," said Sergiy Kyslytsya.

Kyslytsya invited UN experts to visit Ukraine to inspect recovered UAVs claimed to be of Iranian-origin.

Iran has denied claims that Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine as Moscow launched a series of strikes on Ukrainian cities in recent weeks.

The US confirmed Thursday that Russia is using Iranian military drones to bolster Moscow in its war against Ukraine.

"Today we can confirm that Russian military personnel that are based in Crimea have been piloting Iranian UAVs, using them to conduct strikes across Ukraine, including strikes against Kyiv," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a news conference.