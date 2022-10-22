UN Security Council imposes sanctions, arms embargo on Haiti criminal groups

UN Security Council imposed sanctions on criminal groups in Haiti, including asset freeze, travel ban, and an arms embargo.

The 15-member council adopted a resolution on Friday drafted by the US and Mexico unanimously.

The resolution specifically targets gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, also known by nickname "Barbecue."

The Caribbean nation has faced a number of catastrophes in recent years, including ravaging earthquakes, political tumult, and rampant gang violence.

Powerful criminal groups have blocked the country's main fuel terminal since September, crippling basic supplies such as water and food and preventing businesses and hospitals from operating.

Cholera has also reemerged in Haiti this month with dozens dead amid a scarcity of water and other basic supplies.