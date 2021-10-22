US actor Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set, killing cinematographer, injuring director

Famous US actor and producer Alec Baldwin, 68, fatally shot a cinematographer and injured a film director with a prop gun on a movie set, the US media reported on Thursday evening.

Quoting Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office in the southern state of New Mexico, the media reported cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and film director Joel Souza, 48, were shot with a prop gun during the filming of the Western film Rust, in which Baldwin is starring.

Hutchins was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced dead, while Souza is undergoing treatment for his injuries at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, the sheriff’s office said.

According to police, no charges have been filed so far, but the witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Baldwin stressed there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

