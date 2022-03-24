US, allies announce new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine war

The US announced sanctions on more than 400 Russian elites, members of the Duma (lower house of parliament) and defense companies in coordination with the European Union and G7 countries due to Moscow's war on Ukraine.

So far, 600 Russian targets have been sanctioned by the US, according to a White House statement.

"Our sanctions on Russia are unprecedented — in no other circumstance have we moved so swiftly and in such a coordinated fashion to impose devastating costs on any other country," said the statement.

Those sanctioned include 328 Duma members and the Duma as an entity; Herman Gref, the head of Russia’s largest financial institution, Sberbank, and an advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin since the 1990s; Russian elite Gennady Timchenko, his companies and family members; Russian elite Gennady Timchenko, his companies and family members and 48 large Russian defense state-owned enterprises.

"As long as President Putin continues this war, the United States and allies and partners are committed to ensuring the Russian government feels the compounding effects of our current and future economic actions," said the statement.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began Feb. 24, has met international outrage, with the EU, US, and UK, among others, implementing tough financial sanctions on Moscow.

At least 977 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 1,594 injured, according to UN estimates, while cautioning that the true figure is likely far higher.

More than 3.6 million Ukrainians have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.