US bans oil, gas, energy imports from Russia amid war in Ukraine: Biden

US President Joe Biden announced Tuesday a ban on all oil, natural gas and energy imports from Russia amid its war in Ukraine.

Biden described the move as the "US targeting the main artery of the Russian economy."

Although Biden said the move comes with bipartisan support in Congress, he said "Many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us."

He said the US produces far more oil domestically than all European countries combined, adding that the US is a net exporter of energy.

"So, we can take this step when others cannot. But, we are working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long-term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well," he said.