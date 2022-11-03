US calls for action to remove Iran from UN women's body

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that Washington will urge nations to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) amid weeks of anti-government protests concerning Tehran's denial of women's rights.

The request came as the US and Albania convened an informal UN Security Council meeting on Iran's rights abuses.

Iran has been rocked by widespread protests following the death of Mahsa Amini while was in police custody in September for not wearing her attire properly. A government crackdown has since continued since her death.

"The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," Harris said in a statement.

The 45-member UN Commission on the Status of Women is dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

"Iran's membership is an ugly stain on the Commission’s credibility," said US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

''This is a moment to act with moral clarity. This is not going to be easy, and change is not going to come overnight. But right now, the status of women in Iran is the status of women everywhere. Women are counting on us to do the right thing,'' she said.

Thomas-Greenfield said the US will join forces with member states to remove Iran from the UN women's body to protect the power and integrity of the Commission.