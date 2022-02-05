US coronavirus deaths top 900,000: Johns Hopkins

US coronavirus deaths surpassed 900,000 on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Maryland-based school registered 901,388 deaths and 76.3 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The US is now averaging 356,658 new cases as infections are down 38% from last week, according to the university.

Los Angeles reported the most cases and deaths among US cities, with more than 2.6 million infections and over 29,000 fatalities.

To mark the "tragic milestone," President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated and take booster shots if they are eligible.

"It’s free, easy, and effective — and it can save your life, and the lives of those you love," he said in a statement.

As of Friday, 212.5 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.