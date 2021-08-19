US dismisses claims of 'deal' with Turkey on Afghan refugees

The US Embassy in Ankara on Wednesday dismissed allegations of an "agreement" or "deal" between the two countries regarding Afghan refugees.

"The U.S. Embassy wishes to state that allegations regarding an 'agreement' or 'deal' between President (Joe) Biden and President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan regarding Afghan refugees or migrants are completely without foundation," the embassy said on Twitter.

The statement came after the Taliban made rapid advances across Afghanistan in recent weeks, taking control of the capital Kabul on Sunday as Afghan government forces fled or surrendered.

