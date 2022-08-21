US first lady tests negative for COVID-19

US first lady Jill Biden on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating herself for five days, her spokeswoman said.

"After isolating for five days and receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, the First Lady will depart South Carolina later today for Delaware," Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

The first lady was diagnosed with coronavirus on Tuesday and was experiencing mild symptoms, days after US President Joe Biden’s recovery from COVID-19.

She was prescribed Paxlovid, an oral treatment for patients at high risk for severe disease from COVID-19.