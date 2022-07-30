US House passes bill to ban assault weapons with slim chance of Senate approval

The US House of Representatives voted Friday in favor of an assault weapons ban in a 217-213 vote.

Two Republican lawmakers, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Chris Jacobs from New York voted against the will of the party.

Three Democrats -- Henry Cuellar of Texas, Jared Golden from Maine and Ron Kind of Wisconsin broke their party line to vote “No.”

The bill is unlikely to become law as it is not expected to break a Senate filibuster.

The legislation comes amid several high-profile mass shootings in the country and Democrat pressure to change gun laws.