US House Speaker's husband released from hospital after hammer attack

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has been released from the hospital after a hammer attack last week.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home last Friday and was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

He underwent surgery to treat a skull fracture and has been at the hospital for six days.

Following his release, Speaker Pelosi said her family "is thankful for the beautiful outpouring of love, support and prayers from around the world.”

“Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home,” said the statement.

"Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy," it added.

The attacker, 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder.

DePape said he was looking for Nancy Pelosi to hold her hostage, but later a brawl ensued, after which DePape injured Paul with a hammer.