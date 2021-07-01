US House votes to set up committee to probe Jan. 6 riots

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution to set up a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The resolution was adopted by a vote of 222-190. All Democrats supported the formation of the special committee, joined by two Republicans, Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

The committee will be composed of eight members appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and five chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

"It is right to be wary of an overtly partisan inquiry. But Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814," said Cheney, alluding to the British occupation of the federal legislature.

"Our nation, and the families of the brave law enforcement officers who were injured defending us or died following the attack, deserve answers. I believe this select committee is our only remaining option," she added in a statement.

On Jan. 6, when Congress convened to certify Electoral College votes of then-President-elect Joe Biden, a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building.

Ensuing clashes left five people dead. Two law enforcement officers took their lives in the aftermath of the raid.

Trump is accused of inciting the deadly violence.

