US provides additional $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine amid Russia's war

US President Joe Biden authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday to provide an additional $200 million in defense aid to Ukraine amid Russia's war against that country.

Biden instructed Blinken to provide the funds under the "Foreign Assistance Act," the White House said in a statement.

The aid will include $200 million worth of equipment and military training from the inventory of the US Defense Department.

The Foreign Assistance Act approved in 1961, authorizes US presidents to provide emergency aid to foreign countries without the consent of Congress.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 injured in Ukraine, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, US and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.