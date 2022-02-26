US sanctions Putin, Lavrov, others for military operations in Ukraine

The US placed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other senior officials on Friday for Moscow's military operations in Ukraine.

The White House said earlier that Washington would join the EU to sanction the Russian leader and its top diplomat as well as members of the Russian national security team.

"President Putin and Minister Lavrov are directly responsible for Russia’s unprovoked and unlawful further invasion of Ukraine, a democratic sovereign state," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"It is exceedingly rare for Treasury to designate a head of state," it added.

The 11 members of the Russian national security team include Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Director of the Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikovhnygfdc and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov.

"We are united with our international allies and partners to ensure Russia pays a severe economic and diplomatic price for its further invasion of Ukraine. If necessary, we are prepared to impose further costs on Russia for its appalling behavior on the world stage," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Earlier, the EU imposed sanctions on Putin and Lavrov, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also said Britain would introduce imminent sanctions on the Russian leaders.

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine entered its third day Saturday with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital, Kyiv, from several directions.

Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy the neighboring country but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of trying to install a puppet government and said Ukrainians will defend their country against Russian aggression.