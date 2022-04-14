US state secretary meets Egyptian foreign minister in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday in Washington, according to the State Department.

Blinken and Shoukry "discussed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt, noting that 2022 marks 100 years of bilateral diplomatic relations," spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"They discussed efforts in key areas such as regional stability and security cooperation, as well as the next steps to build off the successful Negev Ministerial (summit)," he said.

The two diplomats also discussed global issues, including Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its global consequences, including rising food insecurity.

"Additionally, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Shoukry noted support for Libya’s UN-facilitated political process leading to elections," said Price.

Blinken reaffirmed the “importance of human rights" and encouraged progress on protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms.