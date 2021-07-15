US vows to build support base for peace in Afghanistan

The US will continue to solicit strong regionally and internationally support for the Afghan peace process, American Homeland Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said Thursday.

Her comments were made during a C5+1 meeting in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. The format includes five Central Asian countries -- Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, plus the US.

The foreign minister of those countries, except Kyrgyzstan, whose Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev, attended the meeting.

“We will continue to support negotiations to achieve a political solution that brings Afghans the peace they deserve and to build a strong regional and international support base for Afghanistan's future," said Sherwood-Randall.

She noted that C5+1 members can do more together rather than alone or on a bilateral basis to address issues of common interest, which are not limited to Afghanistan.

On US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sherwood-Randall said: "We will continue to provide security assistance to the Afghan National Defense Forces, as well as development and humanitarian aid. We will continue to take aggressive action against terrorist groups that threaten the US and that undermine the security of our allies and partners, including your countries."

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said the C5+1 format contributed to improving connectivity in the economy, energy sector and trade between the countries.

AA