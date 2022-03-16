'We need you right now': Ukraine president pleads with US Congress to do more

Ukraine’s president asked for more help from the US on Wednesday in the face of Russia's war against his country that entered its third week, saying "we need you right now."

Speaking at a virtual address to members of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Volodymyr Zelenskyy cited Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11 terror attacks in the US.

"You could not stop it. Our country experienced the same every day right now. At this moment every night for three weeks now," said the Ukrainian president.

He told the lawmakers that "the destiny of our country is being decided," and "Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people."

Zelenskyy reiterated his call for a no-fly zone as he did when he previously addressed the British and Canadian parliaments -- a request that has not been answered by the US and NATO members for fear of sparking a direct conflict with Russia.

"Is this too much to ask humanitarian no-fly zone, something that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities," said Zelenskyy. "If this is too much, we offer an alternative, you know, what kind of defense systems we need as S-300 and other similar systems".

He also called on the lawmakers "to do more," saying new packages of sanctions "are needed constantly every week until the Russian military machine stops," and the restrictions are "needed for everyone on whom this unjust regime is based."

"We propose that the United States sanction all politicians in the Russian Federation who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are responsible for the aggression against Ukraine," he added.

The Ukrainian president received a standing ovation before and after his speech.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks later Wednesday on assistance the US is providing to Ukraine.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which began on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 691 civilians have been killed and 1,143 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, according to the UN. It has warned, however, that the true toll is likely much higher as it has not been able to gain access to areas of increased hostilities.

More than 3 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.