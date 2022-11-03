White House deletes Social Security tweet after Twitter flag

The White House deleted a tweet on Wednesday that gave President Joe Biden credit for Social Security increases after it was fact-checked by Twitter.

"Seniors are getting the biggest increase in their Social Security checks in 10 years through President Biden's leadership," said the tweet posted Tuesday.

Twitter later added context below the tweet, clarifying that the large increase is "due to the annual cost of living adjustment, which is based on the inflation rate" as part of a law in 1972.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre was asked why the presidential mansion deleted the tweet at her news conference. She said it was because the post was incomplete. tweet.

"The tweet was not complete. Usually, when we put out a tweet we post it with context, and it did not have that context," she said.