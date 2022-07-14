Actor Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to UK sexual assault charges

Actor Kevin Spacey pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges of sexually assaulting three men.

During a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, also known as the Old Bailey, Spacey denied four counts of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He was granted unconditional bail by the judge, who set the trial date for June 6 next year and said it would last between three to four weeks.

Spacey, 62, is alleged to have committed the offenses between 2005 and 2013 in London and Gloucestershire.

He was the artistic director of London’s Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015.

The three men who accused the two-time Oscar-winning actor are now in their 30s and 40s.

Spacey’s legal team has previously said he “strenuously denies” the allegations.